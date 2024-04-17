Latest roll-out of Covid vaccination set to take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has now started, with care home residents first in line to receive a spring vaccine dose.

The offer will then be opened up to the remaining eligible groups, including adults aged 75 years and older, including those who wil turn 75 by June 30, and those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system.

People who are admitted to an older adult care home or become immunosuppressed by June 30 are also eligible.

Those eligible for a spring vaccine will be contacted by the NHS by letter, text message or via the NHS App. Appointments can be booked via the National Booking System, with first appointments available from Monday 22 April.

If you know you are eligible, you do not have to wait to be invited, you can book on National Booking System once it is open.

Walk-in appointments are also available at selected locations and you can find your nearest site by visiting the NHS online walk-in finder.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19 and remains the best way to stay protected.

“Having the spring vaccine helps prevent vulnerable people from becoming seriously ill or needing treatment in hospital and over the coming weeks, everyone aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people with a weakened immune system will be offered a vaccination.

“So, if you’re in one of the eligible groups, please take the opportunity to top up your protection as soon as you can.”

For more information on spring boosters, go to nhs.uk/conditions/Covid-19/Covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-Covid-19-vaccine/.