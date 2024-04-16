Primary school offer day: Families learn where their children will be starting their school journeys

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National primary school offer day has seen parents of three- and four-year-olds find out which primary school has offered their child a place for the next academic year, which starts in September.

Across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest, the figures show that 99 per cent of families have secured a place at one of their preferred infant or primary schools, with many getting their first-choice school.

In Wolverhampton, 98 per cent of children in Wolverhampton who will start school for the first time this autumn have secured a place at one of their preferred infant or primary schools, with 91 per cent getting their first-choice school from 3,205 applications.

Brenda Wile, Wolverhampton Council's deputy director of education said: “We understand how important getting into the right school is to parents and carers, and we want as many of our young people as possible to secure a place at one of their preferred schools.

“Waiting lists will be in operation over the coming months and any places will be made available as and when they become free, while parents and carers who are unhappy with the allocation made for their child have the opportunity to make an appeal if they wish, which will be considered by an independent panel."

More than 95 per cent of parents in Staffordshire have found out that they have been allocated a place at their top preferred primary school, with more than 99 per cent being offered one of their top three choices.

Figures show that out of a total 8,802 places allocated, 8,365 received their first-choice primary school while 8,725 were allocated one of their top three.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education Jonathan Price said: “Our admissions team have been working really hard to ensure all Staffordshire parents know where their children will be going to school in September this year.

“Allocating places always comes with challenges, especially with the increased demand for school places.

"The fact that we can consistently allocate the overwhelming majority of parents their first-choice primary school shows how hard our admissions team works, and also how helpful it is that the majority of parents submit their primary school preferences on time.”

In Walsall, 3,319 applications were submitted on time before the deadline in January, and all of those have been offered a school place for September 2024.

A record-breaking 3,285 children or 99 per cent of applications have been offered one of their top three preferences, with 95 per cent, or 3,170, of children offered their first preference, three per cent, or 107, their second and 0.2 per cent, or seven, their third.

Sharon Kelly, director of access and inclusion for children’s services at Walsall Council, said, “We’re really delighted that more children than ever before will be starting school at one of their top three preferences this September.

“The council has worked together with schools and families to remind parents the importance of getting applications in on time, and to now see the benefits of this in the data is just fantastic.

99 per cent of children have got one of their their three top choices for schools

“99 per cent of children whose application was submitted on time will be going to one of their preferred schools, and just over 95 per cent of those children will be going to their first preference.

“A big thank you to everyone that has been involved with achieving such great outcomes for children and families in Walsall, and I wish all the children starting school this September the very best with their school journey.”

More than 98 per cent of families in Sandwell have been offered one of their top three preferences for their child with just over 94 per cent getting their first choice of school.

Those who didn’t get one of those preferences are still offered a place at another Sandwell school, with no child being left without a school place.

Sally Giles, interim director of children and education at Sandwell Council, said: “More than 4,000 children have been offered a school place at one of their family’s top preferences.

“With more than 98 per cent getting one of their top preferences of school, we know the vast majority of families will be very happy with their school place offer in Sandwell.”

In Dudley, 92 per cent of children out of 3,495 total applications were given their first choice, while five per cent got their second choice and one per cent their third choice.

Catherine Driscoll, director of children’s services, said: “Today we have either written or emailed all parents and carers to confirm their child’s primary school place for September.

“I’m pleased that 92 percent of children were allocated their first choice, with five percent getting their second choice and one percent getting their third choice.

“Our schools look forward to welcoming their new pupils in September as they begin their learning journey at school.”

Finally, families in Wyre Forest found out from Worcestershire County Council that 99 per cent of school pupils had received an offer from one of their top three choices, with 95 per cent of pupils heading to their first choice of primary or first school.

The county council received 5,542 primary school applications, and 2,860 middle school applications and everyone who made an application for a primary school, first school or middle school place has received an offer.

Sarah Wilkins, director for education at Worcestershire County Council said: “Starting school is a milestone moment for families as children begin their educational journey.

"It is really pleasing to see that so many children across the county will be starting at their preferred school this autumn.“