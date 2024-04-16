Buses diverted after crash reported on Dudley road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision, on Highland Road, was reported at around 3.15pm.

West Midlands Roads warned of minor disruption and advised drivers allow extra time to travel.

As a result of the crash, the number 1 bus service travelling in both directions has been diverted via The Broadway.

National Express West Midlands has apologised to customers for the disruption caused.

More to follow.