'Few lorry loads' worth of rubbish dumped in Dudley in shocking fly-tipping case

The huge pile of rubbish has been dumped at the junction on Porter Street near the Cavendish House site.

Councillor Shaukat Ali has reported the situation to the council and hopes they act quickly to clear up the mess and find the culprits.

He said: “It has got to be a few lorry loads, it is unbelievable – I am absolutely shocked.

“It looks like domestic waste but there is some building rubble.”

The St Thomas’s ward councillor has reminded people to ensure they check the credentials of anyone they employ to take away rubbish.

He added: “People pay to get waste removed, it’s important they make sure people are genuine.

“I hope when the council clears that up they look through it to identify any evidence that points to where it came from.

“I am asking for this to be cleared as soon as possible, if they don’t, more will be added to it.”

A spokesperson for Dudley Council said: “We are aware and will be trying to identify where it came from and take appropriate action.”

Councillor Shaukat Ali at the scene of the fly-tipping near the Cavendish House site in Dudley. Picture: Shaukat Ali

Large scale fly-tipping can cost local authorities thousands of pounds to clear up.

A recent incident in Lye was expected to generate a bill of £25,000 for Dudley’s council tax payers.

Bigger incidents are often linked to organised crime with trailers full of sometimes hazardous waste tipped in quiet locations or just abandoned.

Nicholas McGurk, Dudley director of environment, said: “We are working with the police and the Environment Agency to try and catch the people who do this, but it is a real challenge.

“I would urge people if they see anything suspicious to report it to the police so we can try and stop this sort of thing happening in the first place.”

Councillor Ali added: “The council has got mobile CCTV cameras, it is about putting some of those at locations where there are reported problems, that would deter people.”