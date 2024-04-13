Why Dudley Council tenants will have to pay an extra week's rent this year

Rent bills from the council show the year has 53 weeks because 2024 is a leap year and the authority has confirmed people will be expected to pay up.

Tenants are already reeling from a 7.7 percent rent increase which takes the average cost up to £96.21 per week.

A rent bill from Dudley Council showing the 53 week year

Council tenant Paul Gawdan, from Upper Gornal, said: “So because there is one additional day in the year, they see 53 financial weeks and charge for 53 week’s rent.

“This means that for people like me, unable to work due to disability, we are hit again with another financial loss.