Pictures show what new woodland play area at Himley Hall and Park could look like
Work is set to get underway on a new children's play area at Himley Hall and Park.
The space will feature a large play tower, including a spiral slide, rotating carousels, a zip line, seesaws, rocking horses, and swings.
It will be located in the woodland of the 180-acre Dudley park, transforming an area near to the former tennis court and pavilion into a spot for youngsters to enjoy.
In keeping with its natural surroundings, the play area will be constructed using mostly timber with a mix of grassland, a loose mulch surface and feature a natural wood chip path to separate equipment.