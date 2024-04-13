Pictures show what new woodland play area at Himley Hall and Park could look like

The space will feature a large play tower, including a spiral slide, rotating carousels, a zip line, seesaws, rocking horses, and swings.

What the new play area could look like at Himley Hall and Park. Picture: Eibe Play Ltd

It will be located in the woodland of the 180-acre Dudley park, transforming an area near to the former tennis court and pavilion into a spot for youngsters to enjoy.

In keeping with its natural surroundings, the play area will be constructed using mostly timber with a mix of grassland, a loose mulch surface and feature a natural wood chip path to separate equipment.