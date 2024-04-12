'I can't believe there's been another stabbing, I'm afraid to leave the house'

Emergency services rushed to the scene, of New Street, Dudley at around 8.30pm on Thursday to report an incident involving a stabbing.

On arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man who had sustained knife-related injuries that are thought not to be life-threatening.

Now, Dudley residents have reacted following the latest stabbing, with one resident saying "it's getting too much."

Janet Cooper, 63, a Dudley resident who lives near the town centre, said: "It's unbelievable, another one!It's just every day you see this sort of thing.

"It's getting too much I think, it's like the area can't catch a breath. Obviously, the police are doing what they can, but I don't know if it's enough."