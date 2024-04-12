Clear off! Councillor demands action over car wash trading after planning permission refusal

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Councillor Adam Aston wants Dudley Council to clampdown on 5 Star Hand Car Wash, Birmingham Road, after constant complaints from local businesses.

The car wash, on the former Tomlins car sales pitch, began trading in 2023 without the necessary permission to legally change the use of the site, retrospective planning approval was rejected by Dudley Council earlier this year following a flurry of objections but the business has continued to operate.

Councillor Aston said “When the car wash opened, I was inundated by local residents concerned about the impact this would have, particularly with regards noise nuisance, poor drainage and the potential for cars queuing onto the dual carriageway. Despite the Council refusing planning permission, the car wash is still operating as normal. I’m calling for proper enforcement of this clear breach of planning approval”.

He added "I would support any local business, but changes which may detrimentally after the local community must be made legally and with the proper planning permission in place."