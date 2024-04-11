Lane closes at busy Dudley island after crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One lane of Castle Gate Island, near Dudley town centre, has closed following a road traffic collision.

The incident was first reported at 11.33am on Thursday, leading to heavy delays along the route.

On X, West Midlands Roads urged road users to allow extra time for travel, they said: "Castle Gate Island, Dudley, road traffic collision.

"Traffic is currently passing through one lane. Delays on approaches to Birmingham Rd, Castle Hill, Duncan Edwards Way. Allow extra time to travel."

A number of bus services have also been diverted due to the incident, with the 126, 74 and 87 service all facing route changes.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Birmingham Road, Dudley, 126 will be diverting via: Watsons Green Road and Bunns Lane.

"74 and 87 will be diverting FROM DUDLEY via: Tipton Road and Birmingham New Road."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.