Wild wind and rain forecast for region over weekend

The Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest are set to be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph as Storm Kathleen approaches.

The Met Office said the weather would be windy at the end of the week, with strong gales in the west of the country due to the storm, which is named by the Irish Meteorological Service Met Eireann and which is the 11th named storm in eight months.

It is only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.

The forecast from the Met Office for Wolverhampton and the surrounding area on Saturday is for winds to reach up to 42mph, while temperatures will go as high as 16°C (60.8F) with light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Sunday will see a drop in temperatures to 13°C (55.4F) and winds of up to 45mph, with sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

In Staffordshire, the forecast on Saturday is for winds to reach up to 41mph, while temperatures will go as high as 17°C (62.6F) and see sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

On Sunday, the county will see winds of 44mph, a drop in temperature to 14°C (57.2F) and wetter weather, with cloudy weather changing to light showers by late morning.

In Wyre Forest, the Met Office has predicted winds of up to 41mph on Saturday, temperatures of 17°C (62.6F) and a forecast of sunny weather changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

On Sunday, there will be winds of 45mph, a drop in temperature to 14°C (57.2F) and much wetter weather, starting cloudy and changing to light showers by late morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Saturday will be a very windy day with gales possible, particularly in the west as a result of Storm Kathleen.

"Largely dry with sunny spells feeling warm in sheltered spots. Maximum temperature 18°C (64.4F) for the West Midlands.

"The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for a windy end to the weekend, though easing by Monday.

"It will be unsettled with showers and rain at times, though some brighter interludes also and temperatures generally above the seasonal average."