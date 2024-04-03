The 13 most expensive postcodes to buy a house in the Black Country

Well, it turns out if you want to buy a property in WV5 Wombourne, that will set you back an average of £375,000.

According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the most expensive part of Black Country.

Below you can see the top 13 areas, broken down by postcode.

Pendeford (WV9)

£234,621

Rushall (WS4)

£239,448

Penn (WV4)

£246,578