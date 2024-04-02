VR headsets, IT hublets and improvements on the way to Lye Library thanks to £144k funding boost

Lye Library has been awarded £144,715 from the government’s libraries improvements fund, which supports important upgrades to museums and public libraries, from repairs and renovations to investment in ICT infrastructure.

The plans for Lye include new moveable shelving and creating more flexible communal space within the library, allowing it to host more groups and events.

The IT systems will be upgraded with the introduction of VR headsets, which will enable children to access ICT, as well as ‘hublets’ so visitors can improve their IT skills using tablets and take part in video calls.

The library will also be renovated and repainted with new flooring and new seating.

Luisa Fulci, director of digital, customer & commercial services, said: “We’re continuing to build on our ambitions for the library service. Brierley Hill library has recently reopened following a significant £670,00 refurb funded through the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

“This additional funding for Lye library, alongside our recent announcement to continue to deliver services through GLL, shows our commitment to the service and our residents.”

Stephanie Rhoden, Dudley partnership manager at GLL, said: “We’re so grateful to receive this funding and for the recognition by the Arts Council that Lye Library is such a valued community asset and worth investing in.

“We will be using this funding for a mixture of improvements, from making the space more spacious and welcoming to investing in some really high-tech IT to allow all users but especially our younger users to access learning in a really fun and interactive way.”

The work is set to start in September, following a period of consultation with local community groups, schools, customers and friends.

Once work is under way the library will be closed to users, but library members can use other neighbouring libraries such as Cradley and Stourbridge or the Home Library Service, if appropriate.

A total of 70 organisations are set to receive a share of more than £33 million through the Government’s Cultural Investment Fund.

Of this, £20.5 million is allocated to the libraries improvement fund to transform public library services in England by helping them upgrade their buildings and improve their digital infrastructure so they are better placed to respond to the changing ways people are using them.

Local authorities can bid for the money on behalf of their library services.

The funding supports important upgrades to museums and public libraries – such as vital repairs, renovations and the development of digital infrastructure – which will ensure they can continue to be assets to their communities and improve the visitor experience.