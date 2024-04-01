Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive places to buy a house in the Black Country - full list of areas
In recent decades it has become increasingly difficult, particularly for first-time buyers, to get a reasonable mortgage offer. With that in mind, we've been looking into the Black Country's housing market, to work out which postcode is the most affordable.
A new report ranks postcodes in and around the Black Country based on their average house price, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the area.
With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable can seem impossible. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.
Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created a comprehensive House Price Report, which helped us rank postcodes in the Black Country based on their average house price.
And it turns out, according to this particular report, Wolverhampton City Centre is the cheapest place to buy a property in the region with an average price of £159,286.
Compare that with Kinver, where the average price is £435,702. The full list of areas and average prices is below.
The full list
Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1)
£159,286
Pleck (WS2)
£161,865
Smethwick (B66)
£167,320
Walsall town centre (WS1)
£175,941
All Saints (WV2)
£177,545
Wednesbury (WS10)
£183,352
Shepwell Green (WV13)
£184,671
Bradley (WV14)
£186,338
Dudley (DY2)
£187,913
Tipton (DY4)
£188,773
Short Heath (WV12)
£193,664