A new report ranks postcodes in and around the Black Country based on their average house price, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the area.

With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable can seem impossible. This is leaving people either not moving out at all or paying to rent a place instead.

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created a comprehensive House Price Report, which helped us rank postcodes in the Black Country based on their average house price.

And it turns out, according to this particular report, Wolverhampton City Centre is the cheapest place to buy a property in the region with an average price of £159,286.

Compare that with Kinver, where the average price is £435,702. The full list of areas and average prices is below.

The full list

Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1)

£159,286

Pleck (WS2)

£161,865

Smethwick (B66)

£167,320

Walsall town centre (WS1)

£175,941

All Saints (WV2)

£177,545

Wednesbury (WS10)

£183,352

Shepwell Green (WV13)

£184,671

Bradley (WV14)

£186,338

Dudley (DY2)

£187,913

Tipton (DY4)

£188,773

Short Heath (WV12)

£193,664