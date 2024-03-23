Dudley school thanks popular mobile barber after pupils treated to free haircuts for second time

The children at Priory Park Community School were said to be 'delighted' on Monday when Alexander Colucci, owner of Colucci's chopshop, rolled his mobile barber's onto the school grounds and treated some of the pupils to a fresh trim on the house.

The kids were said to have increased in 'confidence and overall well-being' after the visit, particularly some who get 'anxious' when the time comes to cut their hair.

Mr Stuart Playford 'couldn't thank Alex enough' for putting a smile on the children's faces for the second year in a row.

The headteacher said: "We cannot thank Alexander from Colucci's Chopshop enough for giving up his day off to visit us again at Priory Park Community School and provide all of our young people with a free hair cut!

Alex Colucci of Colucci's Chopshop took his mobile salon to Priory Park School, Dudley, to give pupils a free haircut. Pupil Callum Portman, aged 15, enjoys having a trim

"Our young people were so excited to jump into the Calucci Chopshop Tourbus, and emerge with fresh new styles courtesy of an award winning barber! This had increased their confidence and overall well-being. This is the second time Alexander has visited us and every time he has built a great rapport with the young people, particularly those who are anxious when it comes to hair cuts.

Colucci's Chopshop parked up at the school

"Thank you Alexander!"

Alexander, who has been cutting hair for eight years, started in his parents' barber shop and went on to have his own stationary and mobile chopshop. He said the aim of him giving out complementary haircuts was to give the children 'smiles and confidence'.

The 32-year-old said: "It went really well, some of them had been waiting since last year for a haircut! There were definitely quite a few excited kids, it was really good.

"They were happy to see me and they knew who I was, even the new kids. Some of them said they go past the shop all the time. Yeah, they were really excited.

"I enjoy helping the community. Even though I was cutting their hair for free, it didn't feel like it. Just helping people out."