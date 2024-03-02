Driver set for prosecution after being found with no insurance

The officers from Dudley Police stopped a silver Mercedes while out on patrol and found the driver had no insurance.

The car was subsequently seized by officers and the driver submitted his details for prosecution.

Dudley Police have issued a message urging drivers to have valid insurance for any vehicle they were driving.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Dudley Central Team 2 Officers have seized another car from a driver with no insurance and their details submitted for prosecution.

"Please make sure you have valid insurance for your vehicle or that you are insured to drive the vehicle you are using."