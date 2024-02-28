Plea to use 3D scanners in Crooked House rebuild

Artec 3D worked on the rebuilding of Wolverhampton's Elephant and Castle at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.

It used 3D scanners to replicate the exact details and character of the pub that originally stood at the corner of Staford Street and Cannock Road.

Artec 3D founder and chief executive Artyom Yukhin said: "Pubs are more than just architectural landmarks; they are living repositories of British cultural history. Each pub, like the Elephant and Castle, tells a unique story that resonates with communities across generations.