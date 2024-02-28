Owners of 'abandoned' landfill site next to Crooked House site may face prosecution after enforcement notices ignored

It is the fifth such enforcement notice issued to Himley Environmental Limited (HEL) in the last five months and comes after concerns from Dudley North MP Marco Longhi who wrote to the agency.

Mr Longhi, one of the most vocal campaigners to re-build the Crooked House, said the site seems to have been abandoned by the operators and he is now turning his attention to sorting the issue out after an enforcement notice to rebuild the pub, was issued yesterday.

The Express and Star has seen a letter to Mr Longhi which says the most recent enforcement notice was issued on February 8 requiring HEL to maintain the gas collection system and flare in operating condition by March 7.

The letter lists four other enforcement notices issued since October last year which haven't been complied with, including issues over perimeter fencing, surface water, financial provision and monitoring and reporting of substances being emitted from the site, which is adjacent to the site of the former Crooked House, off Himley Road

Mr Longhi said: "A number of residents have been expressing concern regarding the seemingly abandoned landfill site which has led to uncontrolled release of landfill gas and other unacceptable and irresponsible activity.

"It is clear from the letter the Environment Agency sent to me that they have tried to take action, or get the owners to take action to clean up and secure the site and generally manage it in a better fashion, currently it appears to have been abandoned and is a bit of an eyesore next to where hopefully the Crooked House will eventually be rebuilt."

Suzanne Ward, the place manager for Warwickshire and West Midlands Combined Authority at the Environment Agency said due to a lack of a response from the enforcement notices, they were considering further action including an injunction or prosecution.

She said: "The effects of the current owners effectively abandoning the site has resulted in uncontrolled releases of landfill gas that will be associated with unpleasant smells, uncontrolled surface water run off from the site during periods of heavy rain and deteriorating site security.

"The issues at the site are a priority for us and we are using a range of regulatory tools to try and resolve this unsatisfactory situation.

"We continue to inspect the site on a regular basis, our last inspection was on January 29 to review the non-compliance against the permit and the impact on the community and environment."

She asked people to report any concerns or incidents to their our 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or by email to incident_communication_service@environmentagency.gov.uk

Himley Environmental have been contacted for comment.