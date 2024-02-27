Crooked House: E&S readers react after owners told to rebuild wonky pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Most people have welcomed the news that the owners of the famous pub which was destroyed by fire in August have been ordered to rebuild it back to what it was prior to the blaze.

But some are sceptical about whether it will happen and in what form.

They owners of the famous wonky pub in Himley been given three years to comply with the order which is subject to appeal. Six people remain on bail on charges related to the fire.

Within an hour of the ruling becoming know, the Express & Star's Facebook page had over 150 comments.

Peggy Thomas said: "Good it should never have been knocked down."

Gavin Morcom said: "Fantastic news, even though it won't the same, at least it will cost them a fortune to rebuild it.

Joanne Albrighton posted: "'If it's rebuilt it won't be the same, also if it reopens as a pub are the people going to continue to support it to stay open. The pub was empty. Sadly pubs around here are fading out. Let's hope if it's rebuilt this won't be the case with the Crooked House."

Andy Walker said it was a pointless thing to do and that it would become another empty pub like it was before.

He said: "The place will be packed for a few weeks then all these so called campaigners will loose interest after their five minutes of fame and stay at home as per usual. "

Campaigners recently held a six month anniversary meeting at the site of the iconic former pub where they pledged again to see the pub rebuilt "brick by brick".

Wayne Layden added: "Let's see how many folk actually use it then after all the crying they've done."

Rob Holloway posted: "Why does no one seem to realise that a council enforcement to rebuild would take years to enforce? And if rebuilt it may not mean a need to refit the inside and no obligation to let anyone on the land."

However, Hazel Waterfield said: "Why do some people put a downer on it? It’s good newS it's thanks to everyone who has kept the pressure up to see it built."

Susan Whitehouse said: "The best news."

Craigj Mansell posted: "I don’t see that happening really. All talk I’m guessing but who knows."