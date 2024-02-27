Crooked House: Campaigners speak of delight as owners told to rebuild wonky pub
Campaigners fighting for the Crooked House to be rebuilt have spoken of their delight at the news the owners of the wonky pub have been ordered to re-build it after it was destroyed last year.
By Paul Jenkins
But Paul Turner, the moderator of popular Facebook page Save the Crooked Hous (Let's Get it Re Built) said it was the start of what could be "a lengthy process" to restoring it to its former glory,.
The enforcement notice served by South Staffordshire District Council gives the owners three years to comply with it.
Six people remain on bail on charges associated with the fire in August last year.