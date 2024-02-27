'Absolute carnage' – Four cars on Sedgley mum's drive destroyed in alleged hit-and-run crash

Kelly Broomhall, who lives on Northway with her son and partner, said her mother-in-law was on her doorstep just five minutes before a car came crashing into the driveway of her family home, wrecking four cars belonging to Kelly, her partner Wayne, her son and her mother-in-law Sharon, who lives next door.

The mother-of-one claims the driver of the car fled the scene before escaping in another vehicle.

A BMW was pushed up against the wall

Sharon Martin was visiting Kelly after returning back from hospital at around 7.20pm on Friday. Just moments after the pair went inside, disaster struck.

A wall was severely damaged

Kelly, who works as a planning engineer, said she heard a "massive bang" and rushed to the door to discover what she said could only be described as "absolute carnage".

The 43-year-old said: "My mother-in-law and I were sat in the conservatory and Wayne was sitting in the front lounge near the window, which looks onto the driveway.