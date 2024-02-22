Pub could be turned into mini shopping parade

Plans to redevelop the Spills Meadow pub in Kent Street, Upper Gornal, have been submitted to Dudley Council.

Developer 90 Squared wants to extend the building to create three retail units at ground floor level, with three flats above, and a 21-space car park. The pub is directly opposite the Arcade shopping precinct, which includes a Tesco Express.

Mike Carr, on behalf of the developer, said the pub closed in June, 2022, when it was put up for sale by Christie & Co.