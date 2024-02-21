Police looking for help in finding missing Dudley man
Police have asked for the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing from the Dudley area.
By Paul Jenkins
Known only as Kevin, they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 39-year-old.
He is five feet one inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue coat, a red football top, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.
Anyone who has any information on where Kevin might be can call 999 quoting log 3913 of 21 February.