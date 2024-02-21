Express & Star
Police looking for help in finding missing Dudley man

Police have asked for the public's help in locating a man who has gone missing from the Dudley area.

Kevin

Known only as Kevin, they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 39-year-old.

He is five feet one inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue coat, a red football top, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone who has any information on where Kevin might be can call 999 quoting log 3913 of 21 February.

