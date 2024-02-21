Nearly £52,000 secured to spruce up outdoor gyms at nine parks in the Black Country

It has come from the government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Work will be carried out at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge; Huntingtree Park and Hawne Rec in Halesowen and Stevens Park in Quarry Bank.

Equipment will also be upgraded at Netherton Park and The Dell in Brierley Hill; Buffery Park in Kates Hill, and Silver Jubilee Park and Clayton Park in Coseley.

The work will see faulty or worn out parts on machines replaced, along with instructional signage on how to use them.

Work has already started, and is expected to be complete by the end of next month.

Councillor Ian Bevan, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Some of the equipment on our outdoor gyms is now 15 years old and because they are well used, has naturally deteriorated over time.

“I therefore welcome the opportunity to refresh and repair the equipment.

“The equipment encourages healthy physical activity and most importantly is free to use for anyone.

"Having new refurbished equipment will hopefully attract more people to try it out for the first time.

“Spring is just around the corner, and this is a great motivation to try something new.”