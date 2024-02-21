Colourful otter sculptures hit the road to go on display around Dudley

Until mid-May, Himley Hall, Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, Red House Glass Cone, The Village Hotel, Dudley Library, Dudley Canal Trust and Dudley Archive, will each be hosting an otter statue, while one will remain at the Castle Hill attraction.

The eight sculptures were on display on an art trail at the zoo over half-term.

One of the otter sculptures

Over the past few months, the Asian short-clawed otter sculptures have been colourfully decorated by talented local artists who have been inspired by a variety of themes including the zoo, the natural world, the Black Country and pop culture.

The zoo's head of conservation and education, Jack Williams, said: “We launched our art trail during our half term Carnivore Week celebrations and it proved to be a hit with visitors young and old alike.

“We are excited that more people will now have the opportunity to spot our eight wonderfully decorated otters at venues throughout the borough, helping us raise awareness about the threats both native and non-native otters are facing in the wild.”

One of the otter sculptures which was on show at Dudley Zoo

The otters will return to Dudley Zoo in time for the summer holidays and at the end of the season, they will be auctioned off in aid of two otter charities – The UK Wild Otter Trust and The Himalayan Otter Network.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard, who officially launched DZC’s Spotter Otter campaign, said: “I hope the trail gets people talking about the issues these wonderful animals face and that the statues raise a huge amount for the otter charities when they are auctioned later this year.

One of the otter scupltures

“I’m delighted we are able to host otters in a number of local council venues, including Himley Hall and Park, the Red House Glass Cone and Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre.”

Find out more about the art groups involved at dudleyzoo.org.uk/spotter-otter-trail