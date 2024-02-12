Jailed: Shoplifter who stole from Dudley shops whilst already serving suspended sentence

Marcus Henry, of Spiral Close, Halesowen, was sentenced to 11 and a half months in prison at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old targeted convenience stores and a service station in Halesowen and Stourbridge throughout January, taking items ranging from alcohol and confectionary to household goods.

Henry carried out the thefts despite already serving a five and a half month suspended sentence for similar offences, having previously pleaded guilty to nine shoplifting offences and two counts of assault committed in December.

Police investigating the offences identified Henry as the suspect and arrested him at his home on February 5.

He was charged and pleaded guilty at court the following day to five counts of thefts from shops and stalls.

Sgt Nichola Chester, from the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team at West Midlands Police, said: "Marcus Henry was shown leniency with a suspended sentence for his previous offences, having accepted responsibility for them and being deemed a realistic prospect for rehabilitation.

"Unfortunately, Henry spurned the opportunity he was given to change his ways and started shoplifting again almost immediately.

"He has proven himself to be a nuisance to shop staff in our community but they now have respite from his activities as he has been deservedly locked up."