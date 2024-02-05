Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after chase through Sedgley, Wombourne and Bridgnorth
Three police forces teamed up to stop a car which had made off from officers in Dudley.
By Paul Jenkins
Brierley Hill police tweeted that the car was pursued through Sedgley. Wombourne and Bridgnorth by officers from Staffs and West Mercia Police before being stopped.
The driver took a breath test and was found to be over the limit - he was arrested by Staffs Police officers and the car detained.