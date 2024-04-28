New orders put in place around parking and traffic in Dudley borough
There is set to be new restrictions on waiting and stopping on roads across Dudley borough after a new set of orders were signed.
Dudley Council has made three orders around the prohibition and restriction of waiting and loading, stopping on entrance markings, disabled parking places and regular parking places, access for cyclists and around one way traffic.
The three orders were made on April 22 and notice was given to the public saying that the effects of the orders would be that a selection of roads would now have new and revoked restrictions in place.