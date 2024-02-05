Champion brass band’s date with BGT star

Cory Band hails from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales.

Its members were crowned Grand Slam champions in 2019 having won the European, British Open, National Championships of Great Britain plus Brass in Concert for the second time.

Formed in 1884, it originally bore the name ‘Ton Temperance’. In 1895 Sir Clifford Cory, the local colliery owner, heard the band and offered to provide financial assistance, resulting in the band’s change of name to Cory.