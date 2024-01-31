Long-serving Dudley pub landlord with 46 years experience pushes back his retirement

Tim Newey, who has worked at The Old Swan, Netherton, for more than 46 years had been due to finish on Wednesday, January 31.

Mr Newey, aged 64, who is known for wearing a smart waistcoat and fob watch on a chain, said that some work needed to be completed at the Halesowen Road pub, known locally as Ma Pardoes before the transfer of the lease could be completed.

"It will mean I will be staying on for a couple of months," he said.