Dudley Council's new service comes after the current fortnightly facility at Lister Road has proven extremely popular with residents, with around 600 visits a month.

Plans have been set for the new Sedgley facility to run monthly on a trial basis, giving residents access to another location in the north of the borough, with the tip in Stourbridge to run as normal.

The new site will open at the Northway depot, which will be used by street scene staff at Dudley Council.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "The pop-up tip at Lister Road has been incredibly popular and we see hundreds of people visiting us each time.

"I am absolutely delighted that we have managed to expand that offer to the north of the borough at our Northway depot. It means people now have more opportunity and choice to dispose of their waste and take advantage of our recycling facilities."

The first pop-up at the Northway site will be on Saturday, February 17 and people will be able to drop off general mixed waste, bricks and rubble, scrap metal, wood, garden waste and recyclable items such as paper, cars, glass and plastic.

Councillor Corfield continued: "If you add Stourbridge tip into the mix, you’ll see we have more recycling opportunities than most other councils and that is something our residents will be pleased to see.

"If this trial is a success we will be looking to extend this to a permanent offer."

People will not be able to bring car batteries, tyres, oils, paint, textiles and gas cylinders. Access to both sites will be by car only, no trailers or vans will be allowed. People with trailers or vans need to apply for a permit to be able to use the tip Stourbridge.

The Lister Road pop-up tip runs every first and third Saturday in the month from 8am - 3.30pm.

For more information, please visit the Dudley Council website.