Puss in Boots panto takes to the stage

It is the final countdown for the production of Puss in Boots, performed by the Stourbridge Pantomime Company.

The spectacular panto filled with lots of laughs and magical surprises sees an outlaw cat, his childhood egg friend, and a seductive thief kitty set out in search for the eggs of the fabled Golden Goose to clear his name, restore his lost honour, and regain the trust of his mother and town.

The show runs at Stourbridge Town Hall, Market Street from this Saturday, January 20, through until January 27.

Stourbridge Pantomime Company has been entertaining Black Country audiences since 1969 and the group says the town hall is its home every January for their panto season.

For tickets, visit the website https://www.seaty.co.uk/spcpussinboots