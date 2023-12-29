Express & Star
Two people taken to hospital after Netherton motorbike crash

Police closed off one of the main roads in Netherton after a crash in which two people were taken to hospital.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
The aftermath of the accident this morning in Netherton. Picture: Dave Brownhill

Cinder Bank was closed after the crash at the junction of Simms Lane at 9.59am on Friday, which involved a car and a motorcycle.

Two ambulances and a critical care car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "A man and woman who were on the motorbike were treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

