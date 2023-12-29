Two people taken to hospital after Netherton motorbike crash
Police closed off one of the main roads in Netherton after a crash in which two people were taken to hospital.
By Paul Jenkins
Cinder Bank was closed after the crash at the junction of Simms Lane at 9.59am on Friday, which involved a car and a motorcycle.
Two ambulances and a critical care car attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "A man and woman who were on the motorbike were treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."