Bromsgrove and Stourbridge football fans to pay tribute to tragic Cody one year after his death
Football fans will pay their respect to Cody Fisher, one of their former players today - one year since his tragic death.
Cody was stabbed to death at Crane Nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day last year.
Two of the 23-year-old's former clubs – Bromsgrove Sporting and Stourbridge – will meet at the Victoria Ground and pay their respects just before kick-off.
Cody's death prompted a wave of tributes to the talented left-back, who was previously part of the Birmingham City academy and also played for Stratford Town, who held a memorial game for him.
A petition called Cody's Law to make metal detectors and bleed kits compulsory at sporting and other events has received over 25,000 signatures.
Kami Carpenter, aged 21, of no fixed address; Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal, and Reegan Anderson, 18, of no fixed address, will stand trial in the new year on charges of murder and affray.