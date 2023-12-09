The 17 happiest places to live in the West Midlands according to Rightmove - and Dudley doesn't fare well

Stourbridge leads the way for the region coming in at number 20 nationally in a Rightmove project that ranks London's Richmon-Upon-Thames as top dog. This is actually the first time a place in the capital has taken 1st place.

The city of Winchester in Hampshire is second, and Monmouth in Wales is third.

There are several other West Midlands locations in the top 100 but not really areas we consider within our patch.

Leamington Spa comes in at number 24 (second in the region); Worcester at 30; Hereford at 41; Stratford on Avon at 48; Shrewsbury which our sister paper the Shropshire Star covers at 67 and Solihull at 68.

That's the top seven taken care of, but we have to leave the top 100 national list before we see another West Midlands area that we actually consider on the Express & Star patch.

Lichfield comes in at 101 in the national rankings. Stafford at 102 and Telford at 104 - the latter also covered by our sister paper the Shropshire Star.

Sutton Coldfield is 107th, but you have to drop down to 174 before Wolverhampton enters the mix.

Walsall is at 190, Birmingham at 196 and Dudley is languishing in 17th place for the region and 210 nationally.

Each year, Rightmove asks thousands of people across the country how they feel about where they live, and this year’s Happy at Home study was completed by over 26,000 residents.

The West Midlands rankings are obviously incredibly subjective. What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the order? Let us know in the comments below.