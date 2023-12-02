Dudley has been ranked in the 'bottom 10' areas of the UK when it comes to the proportion of food businesses having low food hygiene ratings.

Figures analysed by food labelling specialist The Barcode Warehouse found that Dudley ranked sixth in the ratings, with 5.74 per cent of restaurants in the area having a hygiene rating of either two stars or below.

In the list, the bottom five positions belong to Birmingham, with 7.15 per cent, Islington with 6.79 per cent, Birkenhead with 6.71 per cent and Wigan with 6.65 per cent of businesses having a hygiene rating of two or below.

Meanwhile Ipswich and Nottingham were singled out for praise with 86.52 per cent and 78.58 per cent respectively of food businesses getting top hygiene marks of five stars.

Joanna Jagiello, marketing director at The Barcode Warehouse, said: "With locations like Ipswich and Nottingham having such a high percentage of restaurants with the top rating for food hygiene, it is evident that there are several locations where diners can have peace of mind that eateries are adhering to the highest level of food hygiene standards.

"That said, with cities like Birmingham, it’s clear that restaurants must do more to ensure the highest food hygiene standards are being met."

The ratings, organised by The Barcode Warehouse, judged data from the Food Standards Agency for more than 150,000 businesses around the UK, excluding Scotland.

Ms Jagiello continued: "The key to ensuring hospitality venues can meet the required food hygiene standards is implementing an effective food labelling system.

"That way restaurants and cafés can display accurate information about the composition of their food and serve to customers in full confidence."

The ratings included restaurants of all types, including vegetarian, gluten-free and halal diets.

A full breakdown of the research can be read on The Barcode Warehouse website thebarcodewarehouse.co.uk.