Workers onsite to remove iconic Hanson's bridge in metro extension project

Work is underway to remove the 'Hanson's Mild Ale' bridge on the Birmingham New Road to make way for a new structure as part of Phase One of works to create a Wednesbury-Brierley Hill track.

The machinery, which includes a heavy lifting vehicle, arrived at the bridge this morning to cordon off the road for the works.

In pictures taken by the Express & Star crews can be seen preparing to remove the bridge piece-by-piece as they begin a weekend's worth of work to complete the safe removal of the existing bridge deck.

Works begin at the Hanson's bridge

Announcing the works, the Midlands Metro Alliance said on its website: "This notice is to inform you about significant construction activity and a localised road/footpath closure taking place on Birmingham New Road as work in this area continues following earlier activity across the summer for Phase One of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension continues.

"From Friday, December 1 until Monday, December 4 a small section of Birmingham New Road on either side of the Hanson's bridge will close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic to enable the safe removal of the existing bridge deck.

The 'Hanson's Mild Ale' bridge over the Birmingham New Road, near Dudley

Midlands Metro Alliance said: "Vehicles and pedestrians travelling in the area during the period will be able to navigate the closure via a clearly signed diversion route and should plan ahead and allow extra time to complete their journeys."

Diversions have been put into place to place during the works, with the group saying that commuters should plan ahead and allow extra time to complete their journeys.

The bridge is among three to carry the huge advertising hoardings for the former Hanson's Brewery, which had 170 pubs, mainly located in Dudley. The other bridges are in Parkfield Road, Ettingshall and Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.