Candlelight vigil 'for Gaza' to be held outside Dudley Council House on Monday

The Dudley Palestine Solidarity Group (DPSG) has organised the vigil ahead of the full Dudley Council meeting at the council house at 6pm.

The DPSG, which is working with organisations within Dudley and Sandwell boroughs, urged people to "bring their own candle, placards and flag" to the vigil.

A poster depicting a child holding a candle in front of a crowd of protestors holding "Free Palestine" placards in front of Dudley Council House has been shared on social media.

The DPSG poster being shared on social media

The poster adds: "Please share this wide with family and friends #GazaWeGotYourBack".

A hastily organised march before October's council meeting in response to the Gaza conflict saw emotions run high inside and outside the council house.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the steps of the council house chanting and waving flags.

Inside the council house Conservative councillors branded slogans shouted by the pro-Palestine protestors as anti-Semitic, a charge denied by the DPSG.