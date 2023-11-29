Work continues as scaffolding towers above iconic Red House Glass Cone

The controversial scaffolding was erected as part of the £1.5 million, 18-month restoration of the building on High Street, Wordsley.

The restoration works started in July on the historic building, which has operated for more than 150 years and is one of only four surviving glass cones in the UK.

Adam Davies, ward councillor for the Audnam area of Wordsley said: "The contractors have confirmed the internal scaffold is now complete and the external scaffold is only a couple of lifts from reaching the top.

"This has enabled them to start defrassing the upper levels inside the Cone and rake out of the lower areas which is progressing well."

All this should mean the next steps of work, both inside and out, can start in the new year.

Councillor Davies continued: "The cone is closed while the work continues, however, the museum, shop, studios, cafe and community room are still open.

"In the meantime, the Visitor Centre, Museum and gift shop are all still open and there are plenty of activities over the Christmas period which are always worth a visit."

The newest phase of the works shows the progressions of the restorations, with the scaffoldings rising higher than ever on the glass cone.

The improvement works will be used to carry out the internal and external re-pointing of the surface of the structure using authentic lime mortar.

It will also see the building become more accessible to visitors – with the internal gantry and lift inside the cone removed to create a more open space.