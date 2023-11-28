Last chance for people to get their hands on Crooked House-themed Christmas cards and calendars

Campaigners who want to see the former Himley pub rebuilt teamed up with a printing company to produce the merchandise.

Photos of the wonky pub were sent in following an appeal for images to include in a 2024 calendar.

It is a joint venture between Stuart Blaze, who runs Wellington-based Blaze Design Print, and members of the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Re-Built) Facebook group.

Thousands of calendars and cards have already been snapped up.

There will be a pop-up shop on the car park of The Dudley Arms, Himley, on Saturday where the remaining stock will be sold.

Stuart will be at the site from 11am until the rest of the calendars and cards are sold, with people urged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Written in Black Country dialect, the calendar and cards also appear wonky just like the former pub, which burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission two days later.

The calendars cost £5 each, 20 cards cost £10 and a bundle containing a calendar and 10 cards also cost £10.

Any proceeds cover the printing costs, with no profit made on the products.

Staffordshire Police is treating the fire which started at "Britain's wonkiest pub" as arson.

To date, six people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

South Staffordshire Council is carrying out its own investigations.