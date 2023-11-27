Strike action at Dudley hospitals set to go ahead in row over outstanding payment

Around 60 members of the Unite trade union who work for Mitie at Russells Hall, Corbett and Dudley Guest Hospitals, claim the company has failed to honour a lump sum payment from the government of between £1,655 and £3,789.

Mitie looks after service roles such as catering, administration and customer service at the sites, with workers contracts outsourced from the NHS.

Staff are set begin 17 days of strike action through December, January and February - starting on Monday, December 4 - in a bid to pressure Mitie and the Dudley NHS Trust to make sure they get the payment they claim they are owed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Mitie have dragged their feet over the money for low paid workers despite announcing they are heading for large profits this financial year,

She said: “Mitie could put the money in our members’ pockets tomorrow and yet it has come up with excuse after excuse.

"Our members have had enough and they will have the full backing of Unite in their fight.”

Unite has a campaign for all workers across the NHS, regardless of contractual arrangements to be paid the lump sum payment.

A spokesperson for Mitie said: "“We are proud of the hard work and dedication of all our colleagues up and down the UK, including those supporting the NHS.

"We are an award-winning employer, committed to offering industry leading benefits to all our colleagues.”