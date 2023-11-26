More stunning images come flying in of the Black Country's wild parakeets

Wild ring-necked parakeets are becoming ever more prominent in the Black Country.

It is reported that the cheeky bird's vivid colours can be spotted in almost every county in Great Britain. And whether you love them or hate them, it's hard to deny their antics are a joy to watch.

So with that in mind, we asked our readers to send in their best images so we can all enjoy the colourful parakeets leading into the winter season.

Wendy Abbey, of Forest Road, Dudley, sent in this colourful image of the pretty birdie, which can be seen spotted around the area playing in trees and raiding bird feeders.

Wendy said: "Our house backs onto the woods at the side of Dudley Zoo. We have had the parakeets return this year.

"They were here last year too. They are very pretty. We only had around two last year, but I counted 10 this time."