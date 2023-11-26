Cheers! Dudley ales festival 'drank dry by 5pm' as organisers hail annual event a major success
Every drop of beer and cider – which involves a total of 61 casks – have been consumed at a popular Dudley ales festival.
By Emma Walker
By 5pm on Saturday, the announcement was made that the event had been "drunk dry", with organisers hailing it a huge success.
Hundreds of ale lovers have been packing out Dudley town hall for the return of the annual Black Country beer event – which this year was dedicated to The Crooked House.