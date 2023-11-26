Express & Star
Cheers! Dudley ales festival 'drank dry by 5pm' as organisers hail annual event a major success

Every drop of beer and cider – which involves a total of 61 casks – have been consumed at a popular Dudley ales festival.

By Emma Walker
Dudley Winter Ales Fayre at Dudley Town Hall

By 5pm on Saturday, the announcement was made that the event had been "drunk dry", with organisers hailing it a huge success.

Hundreds of ale lovers have been packing out Dudley town hall for the return of the annual Black Country beer event – which this year was dedicated to The Crooked House.

