Small mound of rubble is all that remains of flattened Dudley Hippodrome

Demolition of the former theatre in Castle Hill started in August with the building being taken down piece by piece.

The work is making way for a new £25 million university campus which is expected to begin in early 2024.

Worcester University will run a nursing college from the site and will provide university-level courses for the health sector, with a view to opening in September 2025.

The project is being spearheaded by Dudley Council, one of the members of the Dudley Towns Fund Board which was successful in bidding for £25 million from the government’s £178.7m Towns Fund.

The Hippodrome is no more

The disused theatre has not hosted live entertainment since 1974 but remained as a bingo hall until 2009.

Dudley Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said the new university facility would benefit people in the borough and beyond for years to come.