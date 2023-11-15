Lord Austin urges people to stay away from demonstration

Ian Austin, who previously called for protesters shouting slogans in support of Hamas terrorists to be jailed, said people should not be tempted by right-wing counter-demonstratios either.

The former MP for Dudley North, now cross-bench peer Lord Austin of Dudley, said people concerned about the welfare of Britain's Jews should have nothing to do with Mr Robinson's activities.

"Don’t come," he said. "You won’t be made welcome.

"Decent people don’t want to march with racists and extremists and violent thugs,"

Lord Austin said the far-right campaigner, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was exploiting tensions to sow division and hatred.

Mr Robinson had urged people to support the march, promoted by the 'Campaign Against Antisemitism' in London on November 26.

Sunday 26th November, 13:30, Central London

As antisemitism surges, Britain stands together in solidarity with its Jewish community.

March with us to show your support.