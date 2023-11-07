Where you can go to honour the fallen for Remembrance weekend
It's the time of year where the nation gathers together to pay their respects and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
There will be parades, services and moments to reflect as cities and towns across the region mark Armistice Day on Saturday. November 11 and Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 12.
It will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.
All council and civic leaders will be part of events across the region on both Sunday for Remembrance Day and Armistice Day on Saturday, including large scale events at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas and RAF Museum in Cosford.
There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the major events:
Friday, November 10
Barr Beacon War Memorial - Wreath laying ceremony of remembrance at the Barr Beacon War Memorial from 11am
Blakenall Peace Tree - Parade starting at 10.45am followed by service, wreath laying and minute’s silence at 11am
Saturday, November 11 - Armistice Day
Chadsmoor - Service from 10.30am at War Memorial on Cannock Road
Stafford - Act of Remembrance from 10.45am at Market Square
Wimblebury - Service from 10.45am at War Memorial on John Street
Sandwell Council House - Armistice Day two-minute silence from 10.50am
Dudley Clock Tower - Service from 11am
Sedgley - Service from 11am at All Saints Church
Armistice Day Celebration at Lightwoods House - Event from 1pm
Sunday, November 12 - Remembrance Day
Brereton & Ravenhill - Service and Parade from 8.55am at Armitage Lane
Rugeley - Service and Parade from 9.15am from St. Augustine’s Church
Hednesford - Service and Parade from 9.30am from St. Peters Church, Church Hill
Norton Canes - Service and Parade from 9.30am form Jerome School
Lichfield - Service and Parade from 9.40am from Guildhall
Armitage - Service and Parade from 9.45am from Church Lane, Armitage
National Memorial Arboretum - Service from 9.45am
Sedgley - Service and Parade from 9.45am from All Saints Church
Etchinghill - Service and Parade from 10am from Mount Road, Rugeley
Chadsmoor - Service and Parade from 10am from Bethany Baptist Church
Heath Hayes - Service and Parade from 10am from St. John’s Church, Hednesford Road
Cannock - Service and Parade from 10.15am from Stafford Road, outside South Staffordshire College
Dudley - Service and Parade from 10.15am from Top Church
Kidderminster - Service and Parade from 10.15am from New Road Car Park
Stone - Service and Parade from 10.15am from High Street
Stourport - Service and Parade from 10.25am from Lichfield Street
Walsall - Service and Parade from 10.25am from Hatherton Road and Hatherton Street
Bewdley - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Bridge House, Riverside North
Great Barr - Service and Parade from 10.30am from St Margaret's Church
Moxley - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Moxley Road
Oldbury - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Oldbury Civic Square
RAF Museum at Cosford - Service from 10.30am at RAF Cosford
Rowley Regis - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Powke Lane Cemetery
Smethwick - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Smethwick Council House
Tipton - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Victoria Park
Wednesbury - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Memorial Gardens
West Bromwich - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Dartmouth Park
Wolverhampton - Service and Parade from 10.30am at Wulfruna Square
Aldridge - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Aldridge Community Centre
Bloxwich - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Bloxwich High Street
Stafford - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Victoria Square
Streetly - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Streetly town centre
Pelsall - Service and Parade from 10.50am from Pelsall War Memorial
Willenhall - Service and Parade from 11am from Field Street Cenotaph
Walsall Wood - Service and Parade from 2pm from Oak Park