Where you can go to honour the fallen for Remembrance weekend

There will be parades, services and moments to reflect as cities and towns across the region mark Armistice Day on Saturday. November 11 and Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 12.

It will see veterans, civic leaders, members of the Royal British Legion and the public gather in town squares, at cenotaphs and in front of council houses to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Members of the public will be able to line the streets to see the parades go by and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes and pause for two minutes of silence, preceded by The Last Post and followed by The Reveille.

All council and civic leaders will be part of events across the region on both Sunday for Remembrance Day and Armistice Day on Saturday, including large scale events at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas and RAF Museum in Cosford.

It will be an opportunity for people to come and pay their respects to those who fell in the service of their country

There will be services and events taking place across the region, so here is a list of the major events:

Friday, November 10

Barr Beacon War Memorial - Wreath laying ceremony of remembrance at the Barr Beacon War Memorial from 11am

Blakenall Peace Tree - Parade starting at 10.45am followed by service, wreath laying and minute’s silence at 11am

Saturday, November 11 - Armistice Day

Chadsmoor - Service from 10.30am at War Memorial on Cannock Road

Stafford - Act of Remembrance from 10.45am at Market Square

Wimblebury - Service from 10.45am at War Memorial on John Street

Sandwell Council House - Armistice Day two-minute silence from 10.50am

Dudley Clock Tower - Service from 11am

Sedgley - Service from 11am at All Saints Church

Armistice Day Celebration at Lightwoods House - Event from 1pm

Sunday, November 12 - Remembrance Day

Brereton & Ravenhill - Service and Parade from 8.55am at Armitage Lane

Rugeley - Service and Parade from 9.15am from St. Augustine’s Church

Hednesford - Service and Parade from 9.30am from St. Peters Church, Church Hill

Norton Canes - Service and Parade from 9.30am form Jerome School

Lichfield - Service and Parade from 9.40am from Guildhall

Armitage - Service and Parade from 9.45am from Church Lane, Armitage

National Memorial Arboretum - Service from 9.45am

Sedgley - Service and Parade from 9.45am from All Saints Church

Etchinghill - Service and Parade from 10am from Mount Road, Rugeley

Chadsmoor - Service and Parade from 10am from Bethany Baptist Church

Heath Hayes - Service and Parade from 10am from St. John’s Church, Hednesford Road

Cannock - Service and Parade from 10.15am from Stafford Road, outside South Staffordshire College

Dudley - Service and Parade from 10.15am from Top Church

Kidderminster - Service and Parade from 10.15am from New Road Car Park

Stone - Service and Parade from 10.15am from High Street

Stourport - Service and Parade from 10.25am from Lichfield Street

Walsall - Service and Parade from 10.25am from Hatherton Road and Hatherton Street

Bewdley - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Bridge House, Riverside North

Great Barr - Service and Parade from 10.30am from St Margaret's Church

Moxley - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Moxley Road

Oldbury - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Oldbury Civic Square

RAF Museum at Cosford - Service from 10.30am at RAF Cosford

Rowley Regis - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Powke Lane Cemetery

Smethwick - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Smethwick Council House

Tipton - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Victoria Park

Wednesbury - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Memorial Gardens

West Bromwich - Service and Parade from 10.30am from Dartmouth Park

Wolverhampton - Service and Parade from 10.30am at Wulfruna Square

Aldridge - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Aldridge Community Centre

Bloxwich - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Bloxwich High Street

Stafford - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Victoria Square

Streetly - Service and Parade from 10.45am from Streetly town centre

Pelsall - Service and Parade from 10.50am from Pelsall War Memorial

Willenhall - Service and Parade from 11am from Field Street Cenotaph

Walsall Wood - Service and Parade from 2pm from Oak Park