Dudley North MP, Marco Longhi, with Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, at The Crooked House

Dudley North MP, Marco Longhi, invited Penny Mordaunt to visit the site at Himley and explained one of his priorities for the future was to seek better protection for heritage pubs.

Campaigners want to see the pub rebuilt after it burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission two days later.

More than 35,000 people have joined the 'Save the Crooked House (Let's get it re-built)' Facebook page, with members regularly sharing their memories of the pub.

Mr Longhi said: “I was very grateful that Penny took time out of her busy schedule.

The Crooked House

"As MPs we both have large communities to support but she knows just how much this means - not just for local people, but nationally and internationally.”

Penny Mordaunt MP had already responded to a question in the House of Commons from Mr Longhi lending her support.

Mr Longhi added: “We want to see the Crooked House rebuilt brick by brick, we want to see justice served and we want better protection for heritage pubs.

"This is one of my priorities moving forward.”

The Crooked House ablaze. Photo: Chris Green

The historic pub was sold by owners Marston’s to a private buyer just days before the fire.

Investigations by South Staffordshire Council are ongoing and six people have been arrested in connection with the fire, which is being treated as arson.

Earlier this week, the elected mayor for the West Midlands said he was hopeful the Crooked House will be rebuilt, and that those responsible for its demolition should pick up the tab.