Sir Bobby - whose death was announced on Saturday - received a rock-star like reception when he helped Duncan's 90-year-old mother Sarah Anne Edwards remove the wraps from the life-size bronze statue of the Dudley-born footballer 24 years ago this month.

Sir Bobby survived the 1958 Munich air crash which claimed the life of 21-year-old Duncan, and seven of his Manchester United team-mates. He remained a close friend of Mrs Edwards until her death in 2003, and attended her funeral at St Francis's Church on Dudley's Priory Estate.

During the unveiling ceremony, Sir Bobby described Duncan as possibly the greatest player he had ever come across, who was fiercely proud of his home town.

“In Manchester he is revered as if he is still alive,” Sir Bobby told the massed crowds. “He was the only player who made me feel inadequate.

“He was the greatest player I have ever played with, and possibly the most skilful player I have ever seen,” he added.

“He was proud and passionate about Dudley; I know, because I spent a lot of time with him over the years and he never stopped talking about Dudley, his background and the Black Country.”

Sir Bobby paid tribute to Mrs Edwards, who lived in Coseley, saying it was clear where Duncan got his determination from.

“It shows what kind of character Mrs Edwards was to produce such a wonderful player like Duncan,” said Sir Bobby.

“She is tough and she’s strong, and that is what Duncan Edwards was.”

Mrs Edwards thanked the people of Dudley for their support over the last 40 years, and the sculptor James Butler, who was also present at the ceremony.

“It is lovely; just like him when he was in action on the field,” she said.

Duncan, who grew up on the Priory Estate, made his debut for England at the age of 18.

Among the thousands turning out for the ceremony, Anne Wilson, of Powis Avenue, Tipton, said that as a child she used to remember Duncan coming to visit his grandmother at her home in Factory Road, Tipton.

“My mother used to go hop picking with his grandmother,” said Mrs Wilson, who was 62.

“Duncan used to come and visit her on his motorbike. He was really great to know.”

Former United manager Wilf McGuinness was also among the guests at the ceremony.

Sir Bobby Charlton unveils a plaque for the Duncan Edwards sports area in Priory Park in 2006

Before officially opening the refurbished Priory Park in Dudley in 2006, Sir Bobby Charlton looked at some items from the town's Duncan Edwards museum.