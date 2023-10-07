Demise of historic Hippodrome venue sad but inevitable for some Dudley locals

The demolition of the Dudley Hippodrome was completed on Wednesday, marking the end of a venue which had hosted stars including Tommy Cooper, Paul Anka and Roy Orbison and was a centre for entertainment in the town for decades.
The demise of a Black Country landmark in the Dudley Hippodrome has stirred wistful memories in Black Country residents, as well as "terror to think history has been wiped away".
The demolition of the Dudley Hippodrome was completed on Wednesday, marking the end of a venue which had hosted stars including Tommy Cooper, Paul Anka and Roy Orbison and was a centre for entertainment in the town for decades.