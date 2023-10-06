Exclusive: Dudley to get new police station with current headquarters in Brierley Hill to be sold

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed the new station, which it is hoped will be based at the Castlegate Business Park, will be fit for the 21st century and become Dudley Police’s Headquarters.
Dudley is set to get a new police station with the current headquarters in Brierley Hill to be sold, the Express & Star can reveal.
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed the new station, which it is hoped will be based at the Castlegate Business Park, will be fit for the 21st century and become Dudley Police’s Headquarters.