Four people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dudley

The incident, involving three cars, happened on Birmingham New Road, Dudley, at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a hazardous area response team paramedic, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene, where crews found three cars and several people injured.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found three cars had been involved in a collision.

"In the first car, which had ended up on its side, there were three patients: two women and a man. Both female patients, who were passengers, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver, a man, was assessed by medics but was not injured and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

"The male driver of the second car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and also taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

"The female passenger of the same car did not wish to be assessed by ambulance crews.